Voter killed, another wounded in Basilan town

A VOTER was killed while another was wounded in a gun attack at a voting precinct in Basilan province, the police reported Monday, October 30, 2023.The Basilan police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, October 30, at the Badja Elementary School, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

The police identified the fatality as Nasri Uddin while the wounded victim was not immediately identified.Investigation showed the victims were queuing to cast their votes when unidentified gunmen opened fire hitting them.The Basilan police are conducting an in-depth probe to determine the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Poll bets eyed for DQ reach 12SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Dabawenyo navigates JCI Philippines in 2024SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

JCI Lakambini Davao: CHArging ForwardSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Lay minister stabbed while praying novena inside chapel in Alcoy townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Global shipping made easy with Airspeed international servicesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank's Bank of the Year awards cement its status as one of big players in banking industrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕