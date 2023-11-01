Voter apathy prevails in Pampanga’s barangay, SK elections

“Copy-paste lang naman politika sa barangay sa local, puro trapo din; bata ni mayor and such. Wala namang clear platform,”(Barangay-level politics is just a copy-paste of traditional politics; they follow the mayor and the like. They don’t have a clear platform.)

are, such as ensuring daily security, cleanliness, and other socio-civic projects. These are some of the things that any barangay should prioritize, she said.“Yun ang pinakamadali sana na makakapa-feel sa tao kung saan napupunta ang buwis nila. Ang daming nakawan, bihira ang patrol sa tanod dahil konti sila. Madumi ang mga kanal, walang program to address strays, etcetera.”

“Two elections na akong hindi nakakaboto. Hindi rin ako dapat bumoto kasi hindi ko kilala ang mga kandidato,”(I haven’t voted for two elections now. I shouldn’t even vote because I don’t know the candidates.), based on Commission on Elections (Comelec) rules.

BREAK. Poll watchers at Dau Elementary School take a quick break during the October 30 elections. Joann Manabat/Rappler “May mga kwarto na walang tao, umaga pa lang. Hindi katulad ng dati, noong national elections, kahit anong oras, marami ang bumoboto… Yung iba kasi umalis, wala silang pangalan. Yung iba, iba yung precinct numbers nila. Hindi ko rin alam bakit ganon,”(There were empty rooms even in the morning, unlike before when during the national elections, there were many voters at any given time… Some left because they couldn’t find their names. Others had different precinct numbers.

