Vote count for BSKE almost done — Comelec

According to the Comelec, the honoraria of 12.96% (78,451) of BSKE workers were already paid, but more than 500,000 are yet to receive their allowances as of Oct. 31. The poll body earlier said it would finish distributing the honoraria of teachers who served in the polls by Nov. 3. The chairman of the electoral board will receive ₱6,000 while its members will receive ₱9,000 each.

Meanwhile, Comelec chairman George Garcia said the counting of the plebiscite votes to convert San Jose del Monte, Bulacan into a highly urbanized city is still ongoing. LOOK: The canvassing of votes for the plebiscite to make San Jose del Monte, Bulacan a highly urbanized city is still ongoing, Comelec chairman George Garcia says.Over two million voters in the province have cast their votes on whether to officially make the component city autonomous from the provincial government.

