Volunteer Body Collectors in Ukraine: Searching for the Dead

OLEKSII YUKOV and his team members wait for colleagues to offload the bodies of Russian soldiers they’ve collected from the frontline in the Sloviansk region, Ukraine on Oct. 24, 2023. “Sometimes I just want to scream. To yell. Because you realize what madness and pain it is,” Yukov says. “I understand that I do not have enough life to finish this work of searching for the dead.
” DOVHENKE, Ukraine—The smell in the car is sick and sweet, the overpowering scent of corpses that have lain too long in muck and ruin, the ones the dogs didn’t devour. Oleksii Yukov, a 38-year-old martial arts instructor who leads a team of volunteer body collectors in Ukraine, doesn’t notice. He is on the phone with one of the mothers. She heard her son was injured in battle and left behind, but she’s not sure where. “He was left to die and now they are telling me that ‘he died as a hero!?’” she says, choking out words between sobs. “Don’t cry,” Yukov tells he
Ukraine Volunteer Body Collectors War Emotional Toll
