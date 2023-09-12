Voluntary pledges gain momentum at COP28 climate summit

While the world’s climate diplomats huddle over draft decisions to be made at the end of this year’s COP28, a parallel track of voluntary pledges is quietly gaining momentum. Unlike official summit decisions, which must be passed by consensus among the nearly 200 countries, voluntary pledges can be made quickly, and boldly, without the worry of one party objecting.

“They go much further than what you can do multilaterally,” said Marc Vanheukelen, a former European Union official who led the bloc’s work on an international methane emissions pledge launched at the COP26 climate summit in 2021. The success of previous voluntary pledges suggests they did lead to stronger action to curb climate change. Others have struggled – with experts warning that if unfulfilled, COP side deals risk undermining trust in the core UN climate negotiations





PBBM calls for ASEAN 'united voice' during COP28 to contain climate change
President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to have a united voice during 28th meeting of the United Nations' annual conference on climate change (COP28) in demanding for climate action. The chief executive said the joint initiative will raise the chances for developed…

After UN meeting, countries brace for COP28 fossil fuel fight
The COP28 conference in Dubai scheduled between November 30 and December 12 is seen as a crucial opportunity for governments to accelerate action to limit global warming, yet countries remain split over the future of fossil fuels

COP28 will include first local climate summit
United Nations, United States - A summit for non-national authorities will take place during crunch UN climate talks in the

COP28's biggest conflicts are on display at the UN General Assembly
AS world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this week, everyone seemed to agree on one thing: Climate change is among the biggest problems facing the planet. US President Joe Biden walked through a laundry list of climate calamities in his UN speech on Tuesday, and Colombian President Gustavo

Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28
Oil-rich Gulf states have positioned themselves as both champions of climate innovation and guardians of fossil fuel interests -- a balancing act experts warn could derail action at COP28 in Dubai.

Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai
ROME, Italy -Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming.

