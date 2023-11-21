Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge to be held in Nuvali

All roads lead to Nuvali starting November 30 for the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge that gathers the world’s elite players for five days in the country’s new beach volleyball mecca in the City of Santa Rosa. Elite teams from more than 30 countries bannered by men’s world No.

1 Norway and women’s top-ranked Brazil will strut their stuff on Nuvali’s newly-minted five FIVB-standard sand courts before an anticipated Filipino crowd for one of the toughest world beach volleyball tournaments to be staged on Philippine soil by Ayala Land Inc





