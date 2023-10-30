Volleyball: 37 teams to compete in PNVF Challenge Cup

MANILA -- A total of 37 teams -- 20 men and 17 women -- will compete in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's Challenge Cup starting November 6 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

There will be 76 matches played across the men's and women's division, PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said, with at least six matches in a day. The Challenge Cup was originally meant for local government unit-based clubs, but school teams and clubs from all over the country will now participate as well.

Confirming their participation in the men’s division are Plaridel (Quezon), Orion (Bataan), University of Batangas, University of Santo Tomas, Rizal Technological University (RTU)-Basilan and Savouge. Davao City, University of Batangas, Arellano University, Volida, Tacloban City, JRU and RTU-Basilan are also fielding teams in the women’s division, which includes Parañaque City, Philippine Air Force and Tagaytay City. headtopics.com

