Volcano on Russian Kamchatka peninsula spews ash, flames

The normal life of the local population has not been affected with small amounts of ashes falling in several settlements, according to the regional emergency services reports.

PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restivenessHere are the most recent updates on the volcano's activity and related events.

ABSCBNNEWS: Company guilty over New Zealand volcano disasterA court in Auckland found Whakaari Management failed to 'assess risk' to visitors sufficiently, or provide them with protective equipment.

PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restivenessThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

MANILABULLETIN: Ukraine says hit Russian air defence system in CrimeaKYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine said it had struck part of Russia's air defence system in annexed Crimea overnight, as Moscow said it repelled a major attempted missile strike on the peninsula on Monday.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Nobel laureates call for protection of children in Gaza and IsraelNobel peace laureates Maria Ressa, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov and former Timor-Leste president Jose Ramos-Horta, are among the signatories to the joint statement

BUSINESSMIRROR: Russia says it shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea as fighting grinds on in eastKYIV, Ukraine—Russian air defense shot down over 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday.

