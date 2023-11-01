Voice coach Jojo Acosta shares valuable advice on how to sing correctly

"Singing the right way para sa akin is even you have the best voice, but you don't know the message bale wala yun. Walang content, walang context, walang emotions na lalabas, you have to check the reminiscing factor," Coach Jojo said.

"If you don't know the message and can't convey the emotions, how can you deliver the body language? Kaya sound is movement pero wag lang masyadong marami para hindi magmukang boring or flat or yung usual na yun na lang ng yun, he added.

"So ayun tatlong yun, message, emotions and body language and at the same time the capability to carrying a tune kasi kung magaling ka dun sa tatlo but you can't carry a tune aayaw ang tao sa'yo," he added.

"There was a time na I heard these kids singing 'Silent Night,' it's a normal song, simple lang kaya lang hindi maganda talaga. That time ako na nag recommenda sa sarili ko, sabi ko tuturuan ko sila. Dun nag-umpisa yung eto talaga yung gusto ko and after that napanalo ko sila," he shared.

He became an instant celebrity coach when he started to teach Jon Nieto for the Idol Philippines in 2006. From then on, he has handled other artists, including Rivermaya, 6cyclemind, Max Collins, Lovi Poe, and more.

“Isa sa mga hindi ko akalain na makikipag deal sa akin ay ang Sony Music Japan, hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala,” Coach Jojo said.

