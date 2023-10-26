Vlad the Impaler steps out of Dracula's shadow

Cloaked in a black cape like the infamous count himself, 10-year-old Niklas Schuetz runs through the dark corridors of a hill-top castle in search of the truth about Dracula.

The group being guided through the Austrian fortress are eager to sink their teeth into the gripping life of Vlad Tepes, the notorious "Vlad the Impaler," whose descendants once held the schloss. Rather than being a ghoulish fiend, the real Vlad Tepes had for a "long time gone down in history as a positive figure" who courageously fought the Ottoman Turks, said the director of its collections, Florian Bayer.

Voivode Vlad III -- also known by his patronymic name Dracula derived from the Slavonic word for dragon -- once ruled over Wallachia, a Romanian-speaking vassal state of the Kingdom of Hungary. In several hard-fought campaigns against the Turks, he struck fear into his enemies by impaling thousands of Turkish prisoners. headtopics.com

He was a "very handsome man with an imposing build", with long hair flowing over his Turkish-style kaftans adorned with diamonds. Indeed Britain's King Charles III has repeatedly boasted of their shared blood ties, saying that Transylvania runs through his veins.The gothic novel by Stoker published in 1897 helped kickstart the modern vampire genre."Until the 1960s, Romanians didn't associate the character imagined by Stoker with Vlad Tepes," said Bogdan Popovici, head of the national archives in the Transylvanian city of Brasov, home to some of the prince's manuscripts.

While cashing in on selling the vampire myth to visitors, the regime of Romanian Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu sought to resurrect Vlad as a national hero.

