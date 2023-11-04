vivo V29 Series 5G Redefines Smartphone Landscape with Best Design and Portrait Photography Capabilities

The remarkable addition to the vivo V29 Series 5G redefines the smartphone landscape by having the best design and portrait photography capabilities in its price range. Prepare to be mesmerized by the vivo V29e 5G's 120Hz AMOLED display, delivering unparalleled clarity thanks to its super-high color contrast. Crafted for elegance and comfort, the vivo V29e 5G boasts a slim flat frame and a feather-light 190g weight

. Choose from two exquisite colors: Ice Creek Blue with a flowing ice crystal texture and Forest Black with an elegant, fingerprint-proof starlight texture. Capture the best selfies and groufies of your life with the 50MP front camera, a first in its price range. Elevate your portrait photography with the industry-exclusive Aura Light 2.0

