Vito Barcelo, Author at Manila Standard

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said the country's security situation remains peaceful despite a rise in election-related violence four days ahead of...The Philippine National Police will be on full alert status starting today (Friday) as it deployed some 27,000 police personnel across the country to...The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has used more than P414 million or about 34 percent of its P1.2-billion fund this year in assisting...

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said more areas could be placed under its “red category” amid rising election-related violence across the country...5 also hurt in Cotabato, Masbate as Comelec calls for tighter gun control Five people were killed—including three candidates for barangay councilor – while five...The ruler of Qatar hit out at Israel's backers Tuesday, charging they had given it "free license to kill" in its war with Hamas...

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Vito Barcelo, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Rains expected in Metro Manila, most of Luzon due to amihan, shear linePagasa on Wednesday said the Northeast Monsoon or amihan and a shear line may bring rain showers in several parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. Read more ⮕

Rod Stewart coming to Manila for 2024 concertBritish rock and pop singer Rod Stewart is coming to Manila for a concert next year. Read more ⮕

Rod Stewart coming to Manila for 2024 concertBritish rock and pop singer Rod Stewart is coming to Manila for a concert next year. Read more ⮕

Ilang kalsada sa palibot ng Manila North Cemetery isasara sa UndasIsasara ang ilang kalsada malapit sa Manila North Cemetery sa Nobyembre 1. Read more ⮕