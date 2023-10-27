Vista Residences to join summit for financial inclusion

VISTA Residences, the condo developer of Philippine real estate titan Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc., announces its participation in the highly anticipated 2023, an annual initiative that aims to empower Global Filipinos in achieving their homeownership dreams.

Set to take place on November 10, 2023, at The Tent at Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City, the summit underscores Vista Residences’ commitment to encouraging and helping Filipino families live comfortable and successful lives.

To date, previous summits have discussed income opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures for OFWs, accompanied by engaging raffle draws that featured an array of coveted prizes. This year, the summit will focus on securing the financial future of OFWs and their families through discussions on wise investments and smart paths to homeownership. headtopics.com

Reiterating the company’s profound dedication to the continued prosperity of Global Filipinos, Teresa Tumbaga, Division Head at Vista Residences, states, “Vista Residences genuinely wishes to give back to the country’s hardworking OFWs, who for decades have helped kept the Philippine economy resilient through setbacks and downturns.”

The 12th OFW and Family Summit, Tumbaga says, will provide expert guidance and invaluable insights on property investments and financing options. On the other hand, as a frontrunner in the housing sector, Vista Residences, Tumbaga adds, will be around to offer OFWs and their families various opportunities to invest in its condo projects nationwide. headtopics.com

Finally, Tumbaga stresses the role of financial awareness in every Global Filipino’s success. “Vista Residences believes that informed decision-making is the cornerstone of a secure and prosperous future, which is why events like the upcoming summit are very helpful.”

Vista Residences to join 12th OFW and Family Summit 2023 for financial future, wise investmentsDefining the News Read more ⮕

UN, Philippines sign sustainable development cooperation frameworkDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mindanao residents get wider access to sustainable powerDefining the News Read more ⮕

Dwight Ramos in NBA’s ‘Everyone’s Game’ tip-off campaignDefining the News Read more ⮕

Jollibee to open first branch of Common Man Coffee in MakatiDefining the News Read more ⮕

Diokno asks Luxembourg firms to explore PhilippinesDefining the News Read more ⮕