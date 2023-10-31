Vista Residences set to join 12th OFW and Family Summit 2023

To date, previous summits have discussed income opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures for OFWs, accompanied by engaging raffle draws that featured an array of coveted prizes. This year, the summit will focus on securing the financial future of OFWs and their families through discussions on wise investments and smart paths to homeownership.

Reiterating the company’s profound dedication to the continued prosperity of Global Filipinos, Ms. Teresa Tumbaga, Division Head at Vista Residences, states, “Vista Residences genuinely wishes to give back to the country’s hardworking OFWs, who for decades have helped kept the Philippine economy resilient through setbacks and downturns.”

The 12th OFW and Family Summit, Ms. Tumbaga says, will provide expert guidance and invaluable insights on property investments and financing options. On the other hand, as a frontrunner in the housing sector, Vista Residences, Ms. Tumbaga adds, will be around to offer OFWs and their families various opportunities to invest in its condo projects nationwide.

Finally, Ms. Tumbaga stresses the role of financial awareness in every Global Filipino’s success. “Vista Residences believes that informed decision-making is the cornerstone of a secure and prosperous future, which is why events like the upcoming summit are very helpful.”

Vista Residences is a wholly Filipino-owned and managed property developer in the country. Vista Residences focuses on building vertical developments in the Metro’s commercial and business centers that cater to the needs of the Filipinos of today.

