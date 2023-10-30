Viscom activates center to monitor troops securing BSKE

The Visayas Command (Viscom) on Saturday activated the Election Monitoring Center (EMC) to systematize the monitoring and coordination of troops securing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in central Philippines. Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, Viscom commander, said the EMC would have a direct line of communication with all the established units on the ground manning the Election Monitoring Action Centers (EMAC) from the regional down to the municipal level.

Prepositioned at the Viscom headquarters at Camp Lapulapu in this capital city, the center will be open 24 hours starting Saturday to allow the military to have real-time information and updates on the situation, especially during the BSKE, he added. Arevalo said the EMC would also facilitate coordination with the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the election body at the regional level.

Spanish national found dead after snorkeling in Moalboal townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NBI-Semro to conduct ‘motu propio’ in Saldua investigationSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Poll bets eyed for DQ reach 12SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Dabawenyo navigates JCI Philippines in 2024SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

JCI Lakambini Davao: CHArging ForwardSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Lay minister stabbed while praying novena inside chapel in Alcoy townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕