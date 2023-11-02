Visayas vs Mindanao friendly set in 1st Gov. Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival

The Visayas team will be composed of IM Rico Mascarinas, IM Joel Pimentel, IM Kim Steven Yap, FM Mario Mangubat, NM Cyril Ortega, NM Rommel Ganzon, NM Melben Roque, NM Rogelio Enriquez, NM Rolzon Roullo, Rafael Perez, Atty. Jason Bandal, Ronald Ganzon, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Chris Tubalado, Jimmy Ty, Allan Pason, Richard Natividad, Diego Caparino, Daniel Bailosis and Remigio Galenzoga.
Making up for the Mindanao squad are IM Richilieu Salcedo III, FM Victor Lluch, FM Austin Jacob Literatus, FM Ellan Asuela, NM Henry Lopez, NM Joey Florendo, NM Atty. Bob Jones Liwagon, NM Raymond Salcedo, Prof. Rey Reyes, Lennon Hart Salgados, Jason Salubre, Johnnel Balquin, Johnny Carzano and Tyrone Alaan.
Also playing are Dr. Wil Maghanoy, Jaime Frias, Ben Wabe, Atty. Bobby Urquia and AGM Rey Cris Urbiztondo. Also scheduled in the three-day festivities would be the clash between Northern Mindanao against the Rest of Mindanao in 23 boards.
Bannering Northern Mindanao are by Engr. Rey Urbiztondo, Engr. Paul Omongos, Cleto Vasquez, Benoni Wabe, Atty. Condrado Mahinay, Fr. Vic Arellano, COA (Retired) Oliver Damonsong, Renee Goopio and Lynde Salgados for the Executive Squad.
IM Richelieu Salcedo III, FM Ellan Asuela, FM Victor Lluch, AFM Lyndon Lumancas, Lennon Hart Salgados, Johnnel Balquin, Johnny Carzano, Nazario Ubanan, Jeriel Manlimbana and Alfred Rapanot are lined up for the Open division, while NM Mardonio Fuentes, Mario Arroyo and Clement Valledor will compete for the Senior event.
