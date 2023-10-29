Visayas command deploys two helicopters in Negros Oriental for BSKE

THE Visayas Command (Viscom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will deploy two combat utility helicopters in Negros Oriental to strengthen the conduct of security operations in the province during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.
Arevalo said as of October 28, a total of 2,719 AFP personnel have already been deployed in the province in which 1,285 are currently conducting focused military operations at the outskirt communities in the province, to deter and prevent the communist group from conducting hostilities that may disrupt the electoral process.He said 1,394 were deployed to assist the police in conducting checkpoint operations, secure polling centers as well as the transport of election paraphernalia.
