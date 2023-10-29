Visayas command deploys two helicopters in Negros Oriental for BSKE

THE Visayas Command (Viscom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will deploy two combat utility helicopters in Negros Oriental to strengthen the conduct of security operations in the province during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

Arevalo said as of October 28, a total of 2,719 AFP personnel have already been deployed in the province in which 1,285 are currently conducting focused military operations at the outskirt communities in the province, to deter and prevent the communist group from conducting hostilities that may disrupt the electoral process.He said 1,394 were deployed to assist the police in conducting checkpoint operations, secure polling centers as well as the transport of election paraphernalia.

Central Visayas police on full alert status for BSKE, Undas Oct. 28SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Command center activated in Visayas for BSKEThe Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command on Saturday activated a monitoring center at its headquarters in Camp Lapulapu, Cebu City for efficient deployment of security forces and close coordination with troops on the ground before and during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Nearly 5.7K security personnel deployed for BSKE in Negros OccidentalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

6,604 cops, soldiers secure BSKE in Negros OccidentalBACOLOD CITY – A total of 6,064 soldiers and policemen will be deployed for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Occidental on October 30. Read more ⮕

6,064 cops, soldiers secure BSKE in Negros OccidentalBACOLOD CITY – A total of 6,064 soldiers and policemen were deployed for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Occidental on October 30. Read more ⮕

Red alert up, 187K police to be deployed for BSKETHE placed the country under red alert and deployed 187,600 personnel to ensure peace and order in the run-up to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday. Read more ⮕