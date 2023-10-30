Visayan Electric assures no power outage on Election Day

THERE will be no power outage Monday, October 30, 2023, while the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is ongoing, said the Visayan Electric Company.The power utility firm also assured that it has stepped up its efforts in its franchise area not only to ensure a smooth electoral process but also to enhance the public's confidence in the fairness and transparency of the BSKE.
She said they have upgraded the meters of polling precincts that need upgrading, adding that they cleared obstructions that might cause interruptions.'We have upgraded those need upgrading and we have cleared their lines of vegetation,' she said.Also to closely monitor power supply during Election Day, Bronce said they have profiled all the voting centers within their franchise area to easily contact the person-in-charge in the area in times of emergency.
