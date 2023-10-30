Visayan Electric assures no power outage on Election Day

THERE will be no power outage Monday, October 30, 2023, while the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is ongoing, said the Visayan Electric Company.The power utility firm also assured that it has stepped up its efforts in its franchise area not only to ensure a smooth electoral process but also to enhance the public's confidence in the fairness and transparency of the BSKE.

She said they have upgraded the meters of polling precincts that need upgrading, adding that they cleared obstructions that might cause interruptions.'We have upgraded those need upgrading and we have cleared their lines of vegetation,' she said.Also to closely monitor power supply during Election Day, Bronce said they have profiled all the voting centers within their franchise area to easily contact the person-in-charge in the area in times of emergency.

Visayan Electric: Walay schedule nga brownoutSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

EDITORIAL — Finally, election dayAfter four vote postponements that effectively resulted in the extension of terms by two years followed by an extension of a year and a half for the winners in 2018, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will finally push through today. Read more ⮕

Autohub Group Introduces Segway Electric ScootersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Autohub Group Introduces Segway Electric ScootersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Electric travel trailers are coming to the great outdoors, and could beat recreational vehiclesWhen Tesla launched the Model X in 2015, the world’s first electric SUV rolled on to a stage towing an Airstream travel trailer. In what seems like unintentional foreshadowing, the $30 billion US recreational vehicle market is now getting the Tesla treatment. Read more ⮕

Comelec 11 assures early delivery of election supplies to far-flung areasThe regional office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec 11) assured the early distribution of poll supplies and paraphernalia to the far-flung areas in the Davao Region to concerned electoral boards (EBs) ahead of the Barangay and Sangguinang Kabataan polls (BSKE). Read more ⮕