The event marked a significant milestone in the Philippine automotive industry’s luxury segment, as the complete lineup of Hongqi vehicles was showcased in a mesmerizing display of elegance and innovation.

As the curtains lifted, attendees were treated to a visual spectacle like no other. The Hongqi lineup, known for its fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless design, gleamed under the spotlight. Each vehicle exuded a unique sense of luxury and sophistication, capturing the essence of Hongqi’s commitment to excellence.

However, the grand launch was not merely about unveiling automobiles; it was an immersive experience that transcended expectations. To complement the opulent display, a captivating ballet performance took center stage. Dancers gracefully glided across the floor, their movements synchronizing effortlessly with modern Chinese music that resonated throughout the venue. It was a powerful tribute to Hongqi's rich cultural heritage and a reminder of the brand's dedication to elegance and artistry.

Rashid Delgado, the visionary leader of EVOxTerra Inc., delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the company’s commitment to bringing world-class automotive luxury to the Philippines. He expressed profound gratitude to the partners, team members, and the Hongqi brand for making this grand launch possible.

As the evening concluded, attendees left with a profound appreciation for the Hongqi brand and a sense of anticipation for the remarkable journey ahead. EVOxTerra Inc. and Hongqi have set a new standard of excellence that is sure to captivate the hearts of automotive enthusiasts and connoisseurs across the Philippines and beyond.

