Violence mars election day in BARMM provinces

Police said six people, one of them a village chieftain identified as Ibrahim Atang, were shot and hacked by attackers outside a polling precinct in a school in Basilan's Tuburan town.A video clip taken by one of the voters during the shooting quickly went viral on social media.The clip shows civilians scampering for safety as gunshots from automatic weapons can be heard.

Members of the Bureau of Fire in Basilan province were quick to respond to the aftermath of the shooting to bring the wounded, including one of its own, to the hospital.Police also reported that two people were gunned down and five more wounded on Election Day after rival groups clashed in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

