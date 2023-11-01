Vinicius extends Real Madrid deal until 2027

His existing contract was due to expire at the end of this season. Local media reported an extension had already been agreed last year, but it was only made official on Tuesday. "At the club of my dreams until 2027 and for more titles together," Vinicius wrote on his Instagram account."The biggest and best club in the world."

Signed by Madrid for 45 million euros as a teenager, Vinicius endured a challenging start to his time in the capital -- scoring just 14 goals in his first three years before a breakthrough 2021-22 season.

He scored 23 goals last term, adding 21 assists, as Madrid lifted the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014. His contract renewal comes a day after he was honored at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris for his work in the community. His foundation, the Vini Jr Institute, uses technology to educate underprivileged Brazilian children.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Tax Notes: BIR guide on real estate transactions classified as ordinary assetsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: DoubleDragon unit eyes P8.8b in sales of Madrid condotelDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Ruru Madrid returns to primetime as Black Rider on Nov. 6This Nov. 6, prepare to be blown away as Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid returns via GMA Network’s action-packed Filipino drama series “Black Rider.”

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Returning De La Rosa ignites Bombers, wins NCAA weekly player awardComeback is definitely real for Ry De La Rosa.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: JRU's De La Rosa bags NCAA Player of the Week plumComeback is definitely real for Ry De La Rosa.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Two migrants die, dozens rescued off Spain's CanariesMADRID, Spain - Two people were found dead on Monday during the rescue of a boat crammed with 209 migrants near the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, rescuers said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕