Vilma Santos and Christopher De Leon Discuss Their Lasting On-Screen Chemistry

During a recent media conference in Quezon City, Vilma and Christopher discussed their lasting on-screen chemistry. The Philippine entertainment industry has a strong inclination towards love teams, and the collaboration of Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos and the distinguished King of Philippine Drama Christopher "Boyet" De Leon is widely recognized as an emblematic example of this phenomenon.
The two actors, who have received numerous accolades for their performances, have had a prolific onscreen partnership spanning 48 years. Their collaboration began in 1975 with the release of the highly successful film, Tag-ulan Sa Tag-araw. Since then, they have shared the screen in several movies, captivating audiences with their remarkable acting abilities. Some of the other hit and award-winning projects they had together are Relasyon, Hanggang Ngayon Ika’y Minamahal, Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan, Sinasamba Kita, Imortal, and Dekada ’70. The last time Boyet and Vi, as they are lovingly called, worked together for a movie was in 2004 for Mano Po 3
