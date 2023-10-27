Vilma hopes son Luis’ show it’s your Lucky Day gets extended

“Kung magkaroon ng extension? Thank God (if that happens). I’m praying for it because my son is enjoying it. Ge-guest nalang ako ulit sa kanila, yung show,” she said on the sidelines of the grand presscon for her comeback film and Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry When I Met You in Tokyo on Thursday.The industry’s “Star for all Seasons” appeared as one of the star judges in the singing contest segment obviously inspired by her, Stars of All Seasons.

Grand winner Allan Urbiztondo receives his prize from Kuh and Christian.– Photo courtesy of Carlo Orosa (I was deeply moved because when I guested on their show, I didn’t feel sorry for them; I’m proud of my son. Considering his long experience as a host and the circumstances surrounding It’s Showtime, being offered a 12-day show where you can choose your co-hosts and you just have to fill those 12 days, he accepted it. For that, I’m proud of him.”

(He could have declined, but he didn’t. It’s just 12 days, right? But no, he wanted to continue. Let’s keep the entertainment going and what we can give to the public. I admire my son for not turning down the opportunity. I mean, you get offered 12 days, just to fill in, and he’s enjoying it, giving his all. In all fairness, I’m proud of my son and the entire team.) headtopics.com

Describing the atmosphere on set, he shared with The STAR, “The atmosphere remained vibrant and fun, with the cast and crew, including Luis Manzano, Melai Cantiveros, Robi Domingo, Jennica Garcia, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Andrea Brillantes, Negi, Petite, Divine Tetay, and Star Judges Christian Bautista, Kuh Ledesma, Sheryn Regis, and Jamie Rivera.”

He also revealed that the main host turned emotional while thanking the production team behind It’s Your Lucky Day. “Mahal ko kayo... alam nyo yan. Thank you very much sa sipag na binigay ninyo. Direk Jon, lahat ng mga editors na hindi nakikita mga cameramen... lahat... art department. We appreciate you and we are thankful to each and every one of you!”He quoted him as saying: “Bittersweet, of course. This has been a dream of mine. headtopics.com

