Villarica dominates 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards, breaks record for most campaign wins 

These eight MEA wins extend the awards haul for the SURE campaign. It previously won the top prize for Brand Effectiveness through Business Growth (Large Enterprise) at the recent PANAta Awards. MEA judge Rosebel Garcia of Hertz and Thrifty Philippines admired the creative minds behind Villarica for setting the bar high for hard-to-advertise brands, saying “Villarica Pawnshop has shown that the limit to creativity does not exist.”

The groundbreaking integrated marketing campaign pushed customers to ask, “Which pawnshop can I trust?” TV, radio and digital ads depicted dishonest vendors that preyed on working-class families and highlighted Villarica as the trustworthy choice. While an in-store innovation, the Free Appraisal Service, reassured customers by introducing unprecedented transparency in the pawning experience.

Villarica placed second overall at the Philippines edition of the MEA alongside SM Supermalls and Honor Philippines. Colgate-Palmolive was hailed “Marketer of the Year” as it secured three gold, five silver and two bronze awards.

The SURE campaign is Villarica’s first foray into the prestigious Marketing-Interactive event. Leading to the October 13 ceremony at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City, it was a finalist in the 11 categories it joined with Silver Machine Digital Communications and Dentsu X. JCI Manila, Alfonso Yuchengco Foundation award this year’s 2023 St Therese Calcutta Award (STCA) to Ms. Terese Luisa Silva

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Jessica Soho honored with Global Awards for Journalism Award at TOFA Awards 2023GMA Network’s award-winning broadcast journalist Jessica Soho has been conferred with the prestigious Global Awards for Journalism at the 13th Annual The Outstanding Filipino Awards (TOFA) 2023.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: BusinessMirror Coming of Age: 18 years of excellence and growthBusinessMirror stands tall in the ever-changing post-pandemic landscape, marking its 18th year as a beacon of insightful news, giving a broader look and encapsulating the essence of “coming of age” in the new normal.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: NWOW product launch event: A grand opening with comprehensive brand, product and marketing upgradesTransport solution company NWOW held its “New Product, Strategy Launch” event recently, where it introduced its new Young series, Family series and City series as part of its “Starfire Plan.”

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Ticket prices, seat plan for 2023 Asia Artist Awards announcedFans will now have the chance to see their favorite groups and actors up close as the seat plan and ticket prices for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) were released.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Ticket prices, seat plan for 2023 Asia Artist Awards announcedFans will now have the chance to see their favorite groups and actors up close as the seat plan and ticket prices for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) were released.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: 2024 World Car of the Year candidates are...36 candidates in the running for 2024 World Car of the Year awards

Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕