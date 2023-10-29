Villar announces the 12th OFW & Family Summit 2023 on November 10

“My family and many OFWs always look forward to this event because it has evolved into an occasion where OFWs and their families gather and interact with private and government institutions for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others,” noted Villar.

“We hope to inculcate financial literacy among OFWs, which will equip them with the necessary tools to grow their money in their homeland,” also said the senator,” a known advocate of the rights and welfare of our migrant workers.

During the one-day summit, which starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., participants will be taught to wisely invest hard-earned money and to avoid falling victims to Those who can register are OFWs and members of their family like their spouses and children, parents and siblings. To join the raffle draw, one must be registered. Raffle prizes include among others, Camella house and lot, motorcycles and Kabuhayan showcases from All Day Home. headtopics.com

After registration, they have to wait for the confirmation/verification that will be sent them through email or mobile. For those joining the event, the senator reminded them to bring the passport and working visa of OFW, proof of remittances, Seaman’s Book, job contract, copy of documents like marriage contract, birth certificate inorder to prove one is a relative of an OFW, Covid vaccinatiin car, Vax certificate or International Certificate of Vaccination with 1st dose and 2nd dose.

