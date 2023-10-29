Villar airs invite to 12th OFW-Family summit

Senator Cynthia Villar called on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families to register for the upcoming 12th OFW and Family Summit to be held November 10 at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Road, Las Piñas City.

“We hope to inculcate financial literacy among OFWs, which will equip them with the necessary tools to grow their money in their homeland,” also Villar, a known advocate of the rights and welfare of migrant workers.

During the one-day summit which starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., participants will be taught to wisely invest hard-earned money and to avoid falling victims to human trafficking, illegal recruitment, and investment scams. headtopics.com

Those who can register are OFWs and members of their family like their spouses and children, parents and siblings. To join the raffle draw, one must be registered. Raffle prizes include among others, Camella house and lot, motorcycles and Kabuhayan showcases from All Day Home.

Participants can register online. Just go to the link: https://ofwsummit2023.villarsipag.org/; or scan the QR code infront of the flyer/poster and follow these instructions. Villar said they can also go to the OFW & Family Summit Desk In Vista Mall and Starmall branches nationwide. They can register on-site on November 10 (Friday). Registration is free. headtopics.com

“Read the instructions for registration and submit needed documents which can be seen in the flyer/poster/registration link. “ After registration, they have to wait for the confirmation/verification that will be sent them through email or mobile.

For those joining the event, the senator reminded them to bring the passport and working visa of OFW, proof of remittances, Seaman’s Book, job contract, copy of documents like marriage contract, birth certificate inorder to prove one is a relative of an OFW, Covid vaccinatiin car, Vax certificate or International Certificate of Vaccination with 1st dose and 2nd dose. headtopics.com

