Village exec, militiaman killed in Lamitan City

A REELECTIONIST village official and a militiaman were killed, while another official was wounded in a shooting incident shortly before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections closed on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Lamitan City, Basilan province.Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in Luksumbang village.

Dead on the spot was reelectionist village councilor Antataha Nadjuwal after he was shot by a militiaman identified as Euiliano Costodio Enrique, who was also killed. Wounded during the incident was Luksumbang village chief Jemson Cervantes, who was hit in the chest. Delumpines said investigation showed Enrique went amuck outside the voting precinct where he shot Nadjuwal dead, hitting Cervantes in the process. The wounded Cervantes managed to grab the gun from Enrique and shot him dead as well.

Tell it to SunStar: Spiritual hungerSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

1st Sama-Bajau civil mass wedding sa CV gipahigayonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Briones: One day in a life of a quinquagenarianSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Clippers mileksyon ni WembySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tenorio sa Disyembre pa paduwaon og balikSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Public told: Don’t bring small children to cemeteriesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕