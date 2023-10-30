Village chief’s husband killed in Lanao del Sur shootout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SECURITY. Army soldiers escort teachers carrying a ballot box and other election paraphernalia for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls, in Saguiaran town, Lanao del Sur, on October 30, 2023. MARAWI, Philippines – The husband of an incumbent barangay chairwoman was killed in a shootout involving his wife’s political opponent just minutes before the polling began in Butig, Lanao del Sur on Monday, October 30.

Lanao del Sur Police Director Colonel Robert Daculan said Madid Bao of Barangay Poktan, Butig town, died on his way to Amai Pakpak General Hospital. Daculan said the assailant, identified as a certain Deamael, was arrested, and the weapon used in the shooting, a 9mm pistol, was confiscated from him. headtopics.com

He said Bao reportedly fired at Deamael but missed, prompting the latter to retaliate and hitting the victim in the stomach. –

