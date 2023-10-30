Village chair, 5 others shot in Basilan

BUREAU of Fire Protection personnel respond to a shooting incident in Tuburan, Basilan during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30. (BFP BARMM OPFM-Basilan photo)
The village official was identified as Ibrahim Atang of Barangay Lahi-Lahi. The other victims were reportedly relatives of Atang. Basilan police chief Police Col. Carlos Madronio said the incident occurred outside a polling precinct before the start of voting where the suspects, one of them an active member of the Philippine Coast Guard, ran amuck.
Voters in nearby Barangay Sinulatan, Tuburan panicked after gunshots were heard during voting at the Sinulatan Elementary School.Soldiers from the 101st Brigade and personnel from the Tuburan Municipal Police Station responded to the incident to pacify them. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
4 deadly Basilan clan wars settled amicably Leaders of eight feuding clans in Sumisip town in Basilan signed peace covenants in a symbolic reconciliation rite on Friday that ended decades of hostilities among them that exacted heavy fatalities on all sides. Read more ⮕