Video game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debut

“It was an extraordinary debut,” said Jim Orr, the president of domestic distribution for Universal, who praised Blumhouse, the filmmakers and the studio’s marketing department for the targeted campaign.

“Our marketing department continues to be one of the great superpowers we have at Universal,” he said. Blumhouse, the company behind Paranormal Activity, Get Out and recent horror hits, like M3GAN and The Black Phone, produced Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was directed by Emma Tammi and stars Josh Hutcherson, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard. The popular video game series, in which a security guard has to fend off murderous animatronic characters at a run down family pizza restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, was created by Scott Cawthon and first released in 2014.

While the game’s fanbase was strong, and passionate, the movie took many years to make. Producer Jason Blum said in an interview with IGN earlier this year that he was made fun of for pursuing an adaptation. “Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company,” Blum said. They made the film with a reported $20 million production budget.

And it paid off: Five Nights at Freddy’s is his company’s biggest opening of all time, surpassing Halloween’s domestic and global debut. It’s also Blumhouse’s 19th No. 1 debut, which Orr noted is an “amazing accomplishment.” The opening weekend audience was predominately male (58 percent) and overwhelmingly young, with an estimated 80 percent under the age of 25 and 38 percent between the ages of 13 and 17.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANCALERTS: 'Five Nights at Freddy's' scares up boffo box office openingNew horror film 'Five Nights at Freddy's' shot to the top of the North American box office this pre-Halloween weekend, taking in an estimated $78 million -- a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: 'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops box office with $78MIT hardly mattered that 'Five Nights at Freddy's' was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming last weekend, as fans flocked to cinemas to see the scary video game adaptation on the big screen, which made $78 million to claim the top spot at the North American box office, studio estimates showed on Sunday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: High five for UC WebmastersThe rampaging University of Cebu Webmasters waylaid the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 86-47, to stretch their unbeaten streak to five games in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Five killed in West Bank during Israeli raids: ministryRAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories- Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in the West Bank on Monday, said health officials in the occupied territory, as violence has escalated amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Five horror scenes to scare you sleepless this HalloweenDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Star Music releases Darren Espanto's 'Bibitaw Na' videoStar Music released over the weekend the music video for Darren Espanto's latest single 'Bibitaw Na.'

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕