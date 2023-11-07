Vice President Sara Duterte to be Guest of Honor at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

To many, the ribbon cutting event may seem like a simple ceremonial requirement, but looking at the program and guest list, the choice of guest of honor is a very strong political and personal statement from Narciso “Jun” Santiago, spouse of “Tita Miriam.” Vice President Sara Duterte was invited and has agreed to be the guest of honor this coming Saturday for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
At a time when politicians and political parties have all but abandoned the VP and her father PRRD, Jun Santiago is clearly being consistent in their support for the Vice President and her family. Jun Santiago has been very public about supporting VP Sara and consistently states that the Vice President has not committed any crime nor has any congressman ever presented “one iota of evidence” to prove any wrongdoing of the VP. In terms of “hugot” or what drives such commitment, it all probably comes from the many years of attacks, character assassinations and destabilization that political enemies have done to Miriam Defensor Santiago. Unfortunately, then and now, Jun Santiago is limited in what he can do due to political correctness. Aside from the political statement, the decision to invite the Vice President sets an example and teaches us to stand by our friends even in times when such unpopular acts could cost us. As for VP Sara, Saturday will certainly remind her who her real friends ar
