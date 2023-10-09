Vice President Sara Duterte Defends Father, Rejects ICC's Help in Drug War Cases

Vice President Sara Duterte defends her father and argues that local courts can resolve drug war cases without the help of the International Criminal Court (ICC). She criticizes the ICC's decision to resume its investigation of alleged crimes against humanity committed during Rodrigo Duterte's terms as president and mayor of Davao City. This comes after the House started deliberating resolutions calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
to welcome the ICC's probe into the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the elder Duterte
