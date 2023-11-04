Vice President Duterte welcomes Comelec decision not to sue teachers who backed out from poll duties

Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also education secretary, on Saturday welcomed the Commission on Elections (Comelec) decision not to sue teachers who backed out from poll duties in the recent local elections. Duterte thanked Comelec "for recognizing the various threats that confronted them during this time." She said it was important for Comelec, however, to hold accountable those who possibly intimidated or threatened these teachers in relation to their election duty.

"We also stand with Comelec in its resolve to file charges against those who intimidated, harassed, and threatened our teachers," said Duterte. "Such acts of violence and coercion not only jeopardized the safety and security of our educators, but also undermined their dedication to service," she added. Comelec Chairman George Garcia earlier said they do not have a total number yet of those who backed out on election day but said only a few did. Most of the teachers who backed out were in the Bangsamoro region, he also said. Garcia said he wanted to look into the reason that they backed out and fidn out if they were threatened. The Teachers' Dignity Coalition earlier said that if the teachers "withdrew because they felt an imminent threat to their life, health, and safety," the Comelec should recognize that as a valid reason. Watch more News on iWantTF

