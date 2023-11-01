Vice Ganda on 'Showtime' comeback, hosts' stronger bond, 'brand-agulan'

In an interview on the red carpet of the Opulence Ball on Tuesday, October 31, the comedy superstar shared details about the "It's Showtime" hosts' recent Hong Kong trip, and teased what the "madlang people" can look forward to in the coming weeks.
Vice Ganda also reacted to her trending "brand-agulan" with her co-hosts, with Anne Curtis and Kim Chiu having their own respective fast food endorsements, too.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: MTRCB denies allegations summoning Vice Ganda due to fried chicken adThe Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) denied allegations that it will summon TV personality Vice Ganda because of how the latter ate a chicken in a new advertisement for a fast food chain.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕