Veteran envoy leads diplomacy protocols,etiquette orientation to LGUs in Pasig City

Dean Gary Ador Dionisio DPA of the SDG shared that the initiative was part of the college’s “Town and Gown Approach,” wherein higher education institutions (HEIs) continue to assist LGUs to capacitate leaders, while building a strong and responsible community.

“The HEIs have a critical role not only to educate its students, but also…establish cooperation and promote innovation with LGUs in the fields training, research, and capacity-building,” Dionisio furthered.

Rueca, who began her career with the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1968 and had served in various foreign posts—the last being in Hungary—provided an overview of her book:The envoy launched the publication in 2021, which serves as a manual in the procedures of formality and customs that delegates must observe.

An educator at DLS-CSB’s SDG, she discussed guidelines on ceremonies, business courtesies, organizing and hosting formal social functions, and even appropriate seating arrangements. Applying acquired knowledge from the discussions, a simulation of activities was conducted among participants such as the “Order of Precedence,” which highlights the ranking of statesmen who will first enter and leave the room. They likewise practiced bilateral meetings, and memoranda of agreements signing.

A member of DLS-CSB SDG’s Governance and Public Affairs Program Council of Advisers, Sotto also attended the seminars and actively joined the exercises. Executive and administrative officers, as well as staff from the offices of the mayor, vice mayor, congressman, city administrator, city planning development, land management and recovery, public information, “Ugnayan Sa Pasig,” cultural affairs and tourism, plus the Maybunga Rainforest Park, fielded participants.

