Veteran Entertainment Writer Mario Bautista Passes Away at 77

Veteran entertainment writer, editor and respected film critic Mario Bautista passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 77. His daughter shared the sad news on Facebook, stating that he peacefully died in his sleep. Bautista was known for his love of words and his career in the entertainment industry. He will be missed by many.





