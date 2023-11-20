Veteran Actress Isabel Rivas Seeks Help in Finding Abducted Friend

Veteran actress Isabel Rivas is calling for help in finding her friend, actress Azenith Briones who was allegedly abducted and has been missing for several days now. Isabel expressed her concerns about Azenith's abduction on Saturday, Nov. 18, stating that they cannot reach her at the moment. Azenith's abduction was reported by their friend Paul Macasiano, who claimed that she was abducted by four unidentified men in her home and had been missing for about four days.

Isabel has reached out to the authorities for help in finding her friend and emphasized that Azenith does not have any drug or alcohol addiction and is mentally stable





