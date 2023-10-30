Verstappen takes record 16th win of Formula One season in Mexico

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Henry Romero/REUTERS

On a nightmare afternoon for Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, who retired after colliding at the first corner with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the Dutch 26-year-old also equalled French great Alain Prost’s haul of 51 career wins.

The win was also his 14th in the last 15 races and a fifth in six editions of the grand prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. “Seventeen, 18, 19? I don’t know,” he added when asked about his next goal with three races remaining. Red Bull has won all but one of the 19 so far. headtopics.com

The Mexican’s car was tipped up and went airborne, landing heavily on the runoff. He made it back to the pits but was retired.The blank left Perez only 20 points clear of Hamilton in the battle for second place overall, with three grands prix and a sprint to come.

Hamilton started sixth but was third at the restart and passed Leclerc for second on lap 40 with a daring move that kicked up a cloud of dust as he went two wheels over the line to get past. The Briton was let through by teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished eighth, to attack and pass AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo and then Mercedes George Russell. headtopics.com

Alex Albon was ninth for Williams and Esteban Ocon 10th for Renault-owned Alpine after being let through by teammate Pierre Gasly to attack and pass Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.The race was halted for barrier repairs after 34 of the 71 laps when Magnussen’s Haas crashed heavily following a suspected right rear suspension failure.

Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says HamiltonSergio Perez has been suffering a run of poor form as he battles to finish second overall in a Formula One championship already won by Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen Read more ⮕

Verstappen claims record victory to draw level with ProstStarting from third on the grid, the Red Bull driver stole the lead at the start and then dominated the race, which was punctuated by a lengthy red flag stoppage when Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily in his Haas. Read more ⮕

Ferrari's Leclerc grabs surprise pole for Mexico Grand PrixThe Monegasque clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.166 seconds to beat the Spaniard by 0.067 seconds, leaving newly-crowned three-time world champion Verstappen third for Red Bull. Read more ⮕

PH muaythai team bags one gold, two silvers in World Combat GamesThe pair of Rhichein Yosorez and Alyssa Kylie Mallari displayed impressive techniques to nab the gold medal in the mixed mai muay event with a score of 9.20 points. Read more ⮕

Fritz Biagtan, Mark Abelardo earn big wins at ONE Friday Fights 38Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan left nothing to chance as he pulled off a scintillating first round technical knockout win over Deepak Bhardwaj at ONE Friday Fights 38 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Read more ⮕

One-two showing for Team Philippines in muay thaiRhichien Yosorez and Alyssa Mallari struck gold in muay thai over the weekend for the Philippines’ second mint in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕