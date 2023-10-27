Verstappen asks Mexican fans to behave as Red Bull hires bodyguards

While Verstappen has soared to a third straight title, his team-mate has been left behind. The Mexican driver's future with Red Bull appears under threat following a run of lackluster form as he prepares to race before his home fans.

Red Bull said on Thursday that Verstappen, team boss Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko would be given bodyguards after concerns about their safety.But Verstappen said he had received a warm welcome since arriving in Mexico and he wanted it to stay that way.

"I hope it does not only here, but in general in sport, not just our sport," he said."We have gained a lot of new fans in the last few years and maybe they don't respond and react the same way, but a bit differently." headtopics.com

The sport has gained exposure in North America with a Netflix series 'Drive To Survive', which has exposed tensions between the two Red Bull drivers. "I think it's good to show support for your favorite driver but you should always show respect for the others and especially on the podium and during the anthems because then it is very disrespectful in those moments.Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 26-year-old Dutchman said he had arrived on Tuesday afternoon and had a full day's appearance work on Wednesday.

Perez also appealed to his Mexican fans to set an example with good behavior and played down his perceived rivalry with Verstappen. "It is very important we give this message, the right message," he said."I know the media likes to create rivalry, but we are here in a great sport and we must show an example to younger generations. headtopics.com

"What happens on the track should stay on the track so that we can show an example here to the rest of the world."

