Venezuela wins 9th Miss International crown

Model and designer Andrea Rubio is crowned Miss International 2023 in Tokyo, Japan on October 26, 2023. She clinches Venezuela's ninth Miss International crown.MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was crowned the 61st Miss International at the close of glitzy rites in Tokyo earlier tonight. She added another crown to their collection of Miss International wins, making Venezuela the country with the highest number of crowns at nine.

The delegates toured the host country, Japan, and also sampled its delectable cuisine. Since their arrival last October 12, the ladies have also immersed themselves in sessions on the Ikebana flower arrangement and the tea ceremony.

The Miss International 2023 court is comprised of Sofia Osio Luna (1st runner-up, Colombia), Camila Diaz Daneri (2nd runner-up, Peru), Nicole Borromeo (3rd runner-up, Philippines) and Vanessa Hayes (4th runner-up, Bolivia). The two other delegates who made it to the Final 7 were Misses Mexico and Thailand.

The other delegates who made it to the Top 15 were those from Panama, Greece, Cote d' Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The winners of the special awards were Angola (Best National.Costume), Indonesia (Best in Evening Gown), Zimbabwe (Miss Fitness) and New Zealand (Miss Photogenic).

Rubio joins the ranks of her Venezuelan sister queens who won in 1985 (Nina Sicilia), 1997 (Consuelo Adler), 2000 (Vivian Urdaneta), 2003 (Goizeder Azua), 2006 (Daniela Di Giacomo), 2010 (Elizabeth Mosquera), 2015 (Edymar Marquez) and 2018 (Mariem Velazco).

