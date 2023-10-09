Vatican to Replace Fossil Fuel Vehicles with Electric Cars by 2030

The Vatican has announced that it will gradually replace its fleet of vehicles running on fossil fuel with electric vehicles to make its car fleet carbon-neutral by 2030.

The Governorate of Vatican City State, the government body tasked to run the day-to-day operation of the Vatican as a sovereign state, said it is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in the smallest country in the world by applying the principles of Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si' and Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum. The governorate said it has entered into an agreement with Volkswagen Group to renew the Vatican’s car fleet with Volkswagen and Škoda brand vehicles through the medium- and long-term rental formula





