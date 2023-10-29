Vatican synod ends without clear stances on women deacons, LGBT

meeting on the future of the Roman Catholic Church ended on Saturday, October 28, without clear stands on hot-button issues such as women deacons and welcoming the LGBT community.

The body released a final document with 81 paragraphs that each received at least two-thirds approval. One merely noted diverging positions and the other simply called for more study before the next synod session.

The final report did not take a stand on LGBT issues despite discussion beforehand that the synod might call on the Church to be more welcoming to the LGBT community. It said synod participants felt a “deep sense of love, mercy and compassion” for those who feel hurt or neglected by the Church but did not call for greater inclusion. headtopics.com

Pope clears path for action against priest in sex scandalVATICAN CITY, Holy See - Pope Francis has waived the statute of limitations for a priest and world-renowned mosaic artist accused of sexual and psychological abuse, opening the way for potential disciplinary proceedings, the Vatican said Friday. Read more ⮕

Fire hits two school campuses in Maguindanao del NorteA four-classroom building was destroyed while another was partially damaged by fires that hit two school campuses in Maguindanao del Norte before dawn Saturday, both designated polling sites for Monday’s synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕

Israel envoy: 2 Filipinos 'likely kidnapped' by HamasAn Israeli envoy suspects two Filipinos unaccounted for in Israel were likely kidnapped by Hamas militants. Read more ⮕

Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministeringSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministeringSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Philippines-US mutual defenseThe attention of the world is focused on two major hotspots. Read more ⮕