Vatican's Doctrine Chief Under Fire for Controversial Book on Sensuality

The Vatican's new doctrine chief, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, is facing criticism for his approval of blessings for same-sex couples and for a book he wrote as a young priest that describes orgasms in graphic terms. The book, titled 'The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality,' is similar in tone to another controversial book by Fernandez called 'Heal Me With Your Mouth. The Art of Kissing.

' These titles were not included in the list of publications provided by the Vatican when Fernandez was appointed to his current position





Controversy Surrounds Vatican's Declaration on InclusivityThe recent issuance of the Fiducia supplicans (Supplicating Trust) by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Vatican has stirred controversy and confusion. It provides openings for including divorced and remarried couples, cohabiting couples, and same-sex couples in the Church. The implications range from hopeful voices to those in shock, celebrating inclusivity to expressing fear and panic.

CIA Chief Holds Talks on Cease-Fire and Hostage Release in GazaThe head of the CIA traveled to Europe for talks with Israeli and Qatari officials to discuss a potential cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza. The US defense secretary also spoke to Israeli military leaders about scaling back major combat operations against Hamas.

Filipino Catholic Church leader clarifies Pope Francis' approval of blessings for same-sex couplesArchbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan releases guidelines in response to the recent Vatican document that permits priests to bless same-sex couples

Catholic Church allows priests to bless same-sex couplesThe Catholic Church's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) issued a declaration allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples and other non-married couples without changing the Church teaching on marriage.

Former Italian Cardinal Sentenced to Jail for Financial CrimesA Vatican court has sentenced former Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes. Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office, and witness tampering.

Recto appointed as Finance secretary, Diokno replacedHOUSE Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto has been named Finance secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and will take his oath of office today, January 12, his wife, actress and former Batangas congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto, said Thursday. Santos-Recto made the revelation in an online interview with showbiz columnist Jun Lalin. A Malacañang source confirmed to The Manila Times Recto's appointment as Finance chief. Recto is set to replace Benjamin Diokno, who was with the Marcos administration for nearly 19 months.

