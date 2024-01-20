Vatican's AI Consultant Advocates for Ethical Use of Technology

Friar Paolo Benanti, the head of the Italian committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a consultant for The Vatican, discusses AI with Pope Francis and advocates for governing AI to enrich people's lives. With a background in engineering and moral theology, Benanti is on a mission to ensure the ethical use of AI technology, which aligns with Pope Francis' call for an international treaty.





