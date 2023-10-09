Vatican Reiterates Ban on Catholics Joining Freemasonry

The Vatican reiterated the Catholic Church’s ban on its faithful joining Freemasonry, directing the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to address the issue through “a coordinated strategy” across the country.
This development was contained in “note” issued by the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) after its prefect, Victor Cardinal Fernandez, held an audience with Pope Francis on November 13 to discuss the letter sent by Bishop Julito Cortes of the Diocese of Dumaguete, asking the DDF’s opinion on the best pastoral approach on dealing with Catholics who are members of Freemasonry., the cardinal recalled how Cortes wrote to express his concern about the “continuous rise in the number of the faithful enrolled in Freemasonry” in his diocese. Cortes also asked the DDF for suggestions on how to respond to this situation both from a doctrinal and pastoral point of vie
Philippines Headlines
