Vatican reaffirms ban on Catholics joining Freemasonry

The Vatican has reiterated that Catholics are prohibited from joining Freemasonry, citing irreconcilability between Catholic doctrine and the beliefs of the organization. The Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith responded to a query from Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete, Philippines, who expressed concern about the increasing number of faithful joining Freemasonry in his diocese.

