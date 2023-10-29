Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane

HELPLESS WALK. A man walks on a looted supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on Friday. Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico’s beach resort city as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said in what residents called a “total disaster.” AFPAcapulco was struggling Saturday to recover from the extraordinarily powerful Hurricane Otis, which claimed 39 lives and provoked widespread power, water and telephone outages.

“We must restart the reconstruction of Acapulco as soon as possible,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. A security force of some 17,000 has been deployed across the area after reports that supermarkets had been looted, authorities said.

The government said victims in need of specialized care were being flown to hospitals elsewhere in Mexico.Despite the government efforts, many survivors around the area were still struggling to contact family and friends elsewhere in Mexico. headtopics.com

One local woman could be overheard saying: “There is no way to get out of here! I’ll talk to you again when I can. Everything here is gone. It’s horrible.” “(They put) some portable (phone) antennas at a couple of places, but… what are we supposed to do?” he asked angrily, as people’s focus has begun turning to the lack of reliable water and food.

