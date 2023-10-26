Vancouver program offers free legal services, resources to Filipino caregivers

Watch more News on iWantTFC Despite the many changes to the law to protect caregivers in Canada, many of them still suffer from isolation and abuse from their employers.

" the abuse, the exploitation, being overworked and not getting paid properly," she said. "I said, 'wow, we should start teaching them.'" This is why the non-profit group Filipino B.C. launched “Kusina,” (Kitchen) a new program where caregivers can come together to tell their stories, share a meal, and listen to caregiver advocates.

The launch of the “Kusina” program comes on the heels of a United Nations report that said Canada’s temporary foreign worker program is a breeding ground for modern-day slavery. "The vision is that we are a place to belong and a place to grow," said Collingwood's director Sam Cervantes. "We could not be happier to be supporting Kusina. It’s a very important program to help folks who are the ones taking care of us." headtopics.com

"They are surprised to learn that there are available services like this," said Farrah Gutierrez, a settlement working in Collingwood. "They are surprised to learn that it’s free. They don’t need to go to a consultant anymore because that really costs a lot."

