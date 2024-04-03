Valenzuela City Mayor orders investigation into ACE Medical Center

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian ordered an investigation into Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center upon receiving serious complaints that some of the relatives of patients, who died under its care, were held against their will after failing to fully settle their medical bills.

Authorities described the policy as ‘palit ulo’ (exchange heads) in which people, who watch over the patients, were forced to find someone to replace them in the hospital before they were allowed to leave its premises. This practice is tantamount to illegal detention, which is a violation under the Revised Penal Code. Two complainants filed separate cases of serious illegal detention and slight illegal detention against ACE Medical Center employees in February. Richel Mae Alvaro, 26, said her husband was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, which is located in Barangay Malanday. He died of complications last February 14. They incurred a total of P518,519.37 in hospital bill

