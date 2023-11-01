Utzurrum: ‘Pagpadayun,’ Seda ACC’s 5th anniversary

Through its partnership with the Fashion Association of Cebu’s Elite Talents (Facet), the event delivered a gastronomic experience as models sashayed onstage as guests feasted on a five-course dinner by Seda’s culinary team headed by executive sous chef Gina Limot.The show revolved around “LIVEM,” the hotel’s core values which stand for: Leadership, Integrity, Vision, Excellence and Malasakit. Each value corresponds with a Facet gown and a dish from the Seda menu.

